5 secret codes codes to unlock functions of your iPhone

With these codes you can activate very interesting functions on your iPhone.

Apple devices have very interesting and useful tricks that we can find within their operating systems, as an example we leave you these 10 great iPhone tricks that you should know yes or yes. Therefore, today we bring you a compilation of five secret codes that you can enter on your mobile to unlock functions that until now you did not know. Just make sure you follow the steps correctly.

Codes to unlock features on your iPhone

How to see your IMEI code quickly. Block your ID when making a call. Prevent your iPhone from making calls. Get an alert when you receive a call while on a call. Forward incoming calls to a different number.

These five codes will help you activate functions on your iPhone that are quite useful and interesting if you know in what situations to use them. The best is that you won’t need the latest iPhone on the market to put them to useSince most of them can work even on older models. Here we will leave you an explanation of what each code is for and how to enable it.

1. How to see your IMEI code quickly

The IMEI of your iPhone is the International Mobile Equipment Identity, that is, the code that will identify your mobile device internationally. This code is used for many things, including blocking your device with your operator so that nobody can use it in case of theft or loss. For this, it is necessary that you have it on hand.

To know your IMEI code, you just have to do the following:

Open the marker Telephone on your iPhone. Type * # 06 # Press the button to call. On screen now you should see the IMEI code that identifies your iPhone.

This feature not only exists on iPhones, but also on all other devices who have access to cellular technology. Just dial the code and call, exactly as you have done here.

2. Block your ID when making a call

This is an option that, although it is not used as much anymore, was quite popular during the growth of many millennials. What this code allows us to do is hide our phone number when making calls, so that the receiver cannot identify or return the call that has just arrived. A very interesting feature that could have caused a lot of scares at the time.

To hide your phone number when making a call, just do the following.

Enter the app Telephone. Enter the code * 67 before entering the receiver’s number. Call and it should be hidden.

In some countries, however, the code could change to # 31 #so be sure to try both ways to see which one ends up working better for you. In the most unfortunate case, your operator might not support this feature, but it should still be available for most of them.

3. Prevent your iPhone from making calls

If you want to leave your mobile with someone else but you don’t want them to spend your calling minutes –rare thing in 2022, but who is one to judge …-, This code will help you prevent your iPhone from making calls. A very useful function at the time when it was more difficult for each person in a household to have individual mobiles.

To prevent your iPhone from making phone calls, do the following:

Enter the app Telephone. Type the code 33, followed by your pin and the # button. Press the call key.

Ready. Now your iPhone won’t be able to make calls if it falls into the wrong hands. A very interesting function that you could find very useful.

4. Receive an alert when you receive a call while you are on another call

If you will be on a phone call for a long time but want to keep an eye on another on the way, your iPhone has a way to notify you when this happens. You just have to do the following to make it happen:

Enter the Phone app on your iPhone. Enter the code * 43 #. Tap the green button to call.

This option, like many others, can be deactivated just by pressing the same code and follow the same steps described above. In this way, your iPhone will return to its normal state without any problem.

5. Forward incoming calls to a different number

In case you have to be away from home for a long time without your iPhone, always You will have the option of diverting calls to receive them at the number you want. This option is quite useful for those who have their entire working life linked to a single mobile that, for some reason, they will not be able to use for an extended period of time.

If you want to divert incoming calls from your iPhone to a different phone number, just do the following:

Enter the app Telephone. Type the code 62 followed by the mobile number to which you want to forward your calls. Immediately type #. Press the green button to make calls.

Once this is done, you can try making a call to your usual number and see if your iPhone receives it as usual or if the call has been diverted to the other phone number. This option can also be found on your iPhone by doing the following:

Enter the app Settings. Go to Telephone. Tap on Call forwarding. Here, activate call forwarding and configure it by following the on-screen instructions.

Ready, this has been it for today. We hope you can find interesting uses for these codes that you can enter on your iPhone. Some of them are relics of a past where phone calls had more relevance, but today we can do without them thanks to the many free options such as WhatsApp, FaceTime and many others.

