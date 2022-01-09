6 people die when a rocky wall falls on tourist boats in Lake Minas Gerais, Brazil | Univision News Events

“We have seven confirmed deaths so far,” said the spokesman for the firefighters of Mines Gerais, Pedro Aihara, in a video recorded on social networks on Saturday night.
According to Alhara, all the deceased traveled in a boat called “Jesus”.
Searches are suspended at night for security.
The fall of the huge rock wall affected in total four boats, two due to the swell that immediately formed and the two that suffered a direct hit. Of the latter, 24 people were rescued alive.
Shortly before, the commander of the Minas Gerais Fire Department, Edgard Estevo, had said at a press conference that dozens were injured.
The incident occurred this Saturday at noon, when a huge fragment of a rocky wall detached itself from a ravine and fell on top of at least two boats that were strolling through Lake Furnas, a tourist region of Minas Gerais.
Dramatic videos show the moment of collapse
In dramatic videos shared on social media you can see the moment when the rock wall comes off and falls on the boats, to the panic of the passengers who witness the scene from the other boats.
Another of the records shows the minute before the fall, in which several people notice that “a lot of stones are falling” and ask them to move away from the area.
At least 32 people were injured, nine of whom had to be hospitalized, according to firefighters.. Divers and rescue teams continue operations at the site.
The number of disappeared is a calculation made based on “information from witnesses, tourism agencies and relatives,” Estevo said.
The Capitolio region attracts many tourists with its rock walls and waterfalls that surround the green waters of Lake Furnas.
Lake Furnas was created in 1958 for the installation of a hydroelectric plant, and is a popular tourist attraction in the area. It is about 420 kilometers (260 miles) north of Sao Paulo.
The authorities of Capitolio, of about 8,400 inhabitants, assure that the town receives about 5,000 visitors in a weekend and up to 30,000 during the holiday periods.
Experts indicated that the landslide could be related to the recent downpours that caused flooding in the state and forced almost 17,000 people to evacuate their homes.