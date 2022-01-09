6 ways to get the most out of WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp continues to expand its service aimed at Business, specially designed for little. As many already know, it is about WhatsApp Business, an application that can be downloaded in a free, and that aims “serve the needs of small businesses”.

This application makes it easy to communicate with your customers, show them your products and services, and answer the questions they have during the shopping experience. Offers us different functions to sell our services and products, as well as the possibility of communicate in a more agile and efficient way with the clients.

On the other hand, this WhatsApp service can also serve medium and large companies. They can use it, for example, to support and send important notifications to customers.

Get the most out of it



Before all this range of offer, there are many companies that are still not clear about how they can use this application. For this reason, we bring you closer to6 ways to get the most out of it of its possibilities.

1. Schedule messages. First of all, there is the option to set automated messages what rsponsor the different words that customers send. For example, if they say “Hello!”, We can set a scheduled message to return the greeting.

We can schedule messages and set automatic responses WhatsApp

2. Automatic responses. If we are not available to respond to messages that arrive through WhatsApp Business, we will be able to establish an automatic response. We have the possibility to write default messages informing, for example, that we cannot serve the client at that time, or indicating the opening hours.

3. Sales catalog. Another very interesting function of the WhatsApp application is to publish a catalog with offers and products. In this, you can put the details of the article, as well as its price, so that we streamline the buying and selling steps.

We can publish a catalog with offers and products WhatsApp

4. Buy and pay directly. It is a function that is not yet fully available, but the application is already finalizing the details. In this way we will be able receive money based on our sales of products and services. It will be possible to do without leaving the platform, with the security that this can offer us.

5. Company profile. Another useful option is to create a company profile, in which we can leave information for customers, such as description, address, email, and website.

In the company profile we can leave useful information for customers WhatsApp

6. Labels. We can also organize WhatsApp Business contacts or chats with labels. In this way, we will find them more easily.

Finally, there is a curiosity that many users are unaware of. WhatsApp Business shows us a different logo than usuall from WhatsApp, with a phone. In this case we see a letter Uppercase B.