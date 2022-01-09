8 natural wellness habits that will keep you mentally healthy and happy

In our life, we are constantly regulating our emotional, spiritual, intellectual, physical, environmental, financial, occupational, and social health. These eight dimensions regulate our functioning, and anyone can experience deficiencies in their health when they are not balanced and well managed. The impact of this affects our ability to achieve optimal success and achieve our overall life goals.

As a psychotherapist specializing in the treatment of mental health and substance abuse for many years in various settings, I have had a lot of personal experience advising clients on the disadvantages, side effects and negative outcomes that are related to their lifestyles and traditional or “big” psychotropics. pharmaceutical drugs. I have learned that most westernized mental health treatments do not come without the cost of several other unpleasant ones. Too often, modern mental health treatments and our modern society teach us that we need short and immediate solutions to our health. However, this idea lacks addressing the core issues and natural transformations that support and maintain mental health and positive states of well-being.

The healing of mental health and optimal health begins with the natural ways in which you take care of and manage your daily life within the eight dimensions of well-being. Natural integrative lifestyle solutions create sustained behaviors that allow you to better manage your health and avoid many health problems and conditions.

The following recommendations are natural ways to develop and maintain a positive state of well-being.

1. Plant-based diet

The past decades of revelation from the food and agriculture industries have prompted a focus on the long-term benefits of plant-based diets. Eating plant-based means eating natural, unrefined, and unprocessed foods. This includes foods that come from plants and seeds, whole grains, nuts, beans, and legumes. For our mental health, plant-based diets affect the complex ecosystem of bacteria and microorganisms in our gastrointestinal tract. Through communication with hormones and nerves in the brain, the gastrointestinal tract or “gut” affects our stress levels and emotional well-being and transmits it to our brain.

By creating a healthy internal “gut” environment, your body communicates that healthy state of being to your brain and vice versa. When our gastrointestinal health is not optimal, this translates into the strength and state of our mental health. If your “gut” isn’t happy, your mental health won’t be far behind, either. Eating plants and vegetables takes less energy from your internal systems to digest, process, and filter. This affects your mood and energy levels.

2. Light, moderate and high intensity exercise in moderation

Physical activity not only makes you feel good physically, but it also improves your mental health. Regular exercise improves your mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, negative moods, and improving your self-esteem and cognitive functioning. When you exercise, you increase blood circulation in your brain and influence the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis of the brain to communicate with various regions of the brain. This positive “feel good” communication controls various emotions and the functioning of your memory.

When you exercise for 30 minutes or more, at least three times a week, you can expect the following mental health benefits: improved sleep, stress relief, better endurance, improved mood, increased energy and stamina, increased mental alertness and weight. lost. How does that sound for a mental health boost?

3. Set limits

Limits are the limits we set for ourselves, whether psychological, emotional or physical, that protect our health and well-being. Boundaries establish our identity and support our personal care. When our limits need improvement or are non-existent, it is to be expected that we will experience deficits in the way we feel and function.

4. Practice gratitude and use positive psychology

Gratitude is a conscious inner expression, idea, and emotion in which we acknowledge positive results, regardless of any other factors, and are grateful. Gratitude is a self-directed practice that uses positivity to express yourself inwardly and outwardly. By practicing and manifesting a conscious state of gratitude, we naturally increase our happiness. When we practice gratitude, we also use positive psychology skills to divert our inner attention from negative emotions, thoughts, and cognitive difficulties that lead to mental health problems.

5. Practicing mindfulness

Mindfulness is a mind-body practice that induces being present by awakening awareness of what is happening, in and around you. This mindful technique promotes acceptance and understanding of our feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations, no matter what they are. By concentrating and developing skills that help you understand and accept your inner self, you foster a state of peace of mind that promotes focus on what is really happening in real time. The art of mindfulness is a holistic practice that has been used for many, many centuries.

6. Be socially active

Social isolation is an unhealthy and unwanted way of being alone. When you experience this, you can suffer from loneliness, depression, severe anxiety, and low self-esteem. Mental health and physical health are interconnected, so social isolation can also lead to physical symptoms such as insomnia, compromised immune functions, cardiovascular health, and cognitive functioning. Loneliness and poor social relationships lead to an increased risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, and dementia in mature adults.

To combat these health problems, avoid persistent social isolation by looking for ways to stay socially active. By maintaining your participation in positive and enjoyable social interactions and activities, you can stabilize and improve your mood and avoid many health risks. For those who are socially distancing and physically unable to be with each other, the use of technology such as video calls, phone calls, emails, text messages, and social media can help you stay connected and feel less alone.

7. Stress management

Stress is a surge of hormonal brain chemicals throughout the body that we experience following the pressures and demands of the situation. Coping with stress is a frequent part of life and more intense in moments of perception of threat or danger. Long-term persistent stress can be harmful and lead to depression, anxiety, sleep problems, substance abuse problems, and physical symptoms such as physical pain, muscle tension, high blood pressure, headaches, gastrointestinal problems, a weakened immune system, Difficulty conceiving, cardiovascular problems. disease and stroke.

You can better cope with stress by prioritizing, organizing, and delegating tasks, as well as seeking support.

8. Ask for help when you need it

Our mental health affects all aspects of our health and functioning. When you are fighting for your well-being, communicating with a mental health professional can help you better cope with difficult times. With many mental health helplines and crisis hotlines available today, help can only be a phone call away. After the technological boom, telehealth technology makes it easy for anyone to access a therapist remotely from the comfort of their home, vehicle or private office. Requirements to access telehealth services include having an email address and a smartphone, tablet, or computer with a camera.

Natural mental health management methods are just a few of the many ways you can naturally manage your mental health. With consistency, you can expect to experience optimal wellness and be one step closer to living a happy and healthy life.

