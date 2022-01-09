8 websites to resize and compress images for free and online

Reduce the size of your images without altering the quality with these free web pages.

The digital age is revolutionizing the world, especially because minimizes office work and it helps make activities faster and easier to perform, with email being the network service with the highest demand.

However, when sending an image via email, an error is displayed that prevents the information from reaching its destination. This problem occurs because the image exceeds the weight supported by the platform.

So if you want resize and compress images for free and onlineEither to send by email or simply to take up less space, here are some web pages that can help you in the process.

The best web pages to resize and compress images for free

Fortunately, there are multiple websites that take care of compress and reduce the size of imagesHowever, the vast majority are paid and with limitations. Below, you can see the best 8 free and online options.

Tiny PNG

One of the most popular websites for image compression is Tiny PNG, this particular website has been designed to compress files type JPE, JPNG, PNG and even WebP. His interface is very intuitive, since at the time of accessing it you will have the necessary information to use it.

In this case, you must drag the image to the portal or click on the section “Drop”, later select images you want to compress and it will start doing the job automatically.

Once the compression is done, it is necessary to click on the option “Download” to start the download. Something to keep in mind is that when uploading and downloading the image, it will show the weight of the original image and the weight after being compressed.

Toolur

Another website to consider if you want compress your images without losing definition and online is Toolur. This website has a fairly basic appearance, however, it does what it promises without problems.

Something to keep in mind is that Toolur has the possibility of modify certain aspectssuch as the amount of compression, image quality, among other things. Once you have configured the preference values, you only have to click on the option “Compress Images” and then in the option “Download”.

Optimizilla

Optimizilla is a website that harmoniously blends simplicity with functionality. Once you have accessed this portal, you will have the option to “Go up” a file or drag the images.

Once the image is uploaded, it will be automatically compressed offering the option to download, however, if you scroll down you will have the possibility to compress the image even more, thus reducing its weight. Just remember that if you reduce the weight of an image a lot, the same will noticeably lose quality.

Kraken.io

One of the favorite tools for web developers is Kraken.io. With this platform you will be able to optimize up to 95% the speed of your website, and for the luck of many, Kraken.io has a web version specialized in image compression.

Being a free website It is limited in certain options, however, it is still an excellent alternative for those looking for reduce the size of images. Its mechanism is similar to other portals on the market, so you will not need experience to start using it.

ImageRecycle

The aforementioned web pages are capable of compress various types of images, however, with ImageRecycle not only can you compress images, but you can also compress PDF files.

By accessing ImageRecycle You can load the images or PDF you want and you can even drag the file if you wish. After uploading the files, the compression of the file or image will be done in a few seconds.

Compress Now

One of the easier to use web pages and at the same time quite dynamic is Compress Now, it stands out for its particular design, making its use very easy. To compress the image you just have to drag the image to the web or click on “Upload” and select the desired image.

It will automatically show the image and a bar called “Compression level”, which you can modify to your liking. And the fact is that the greater the compression, the lower the weight of the image.

Compressor

Another of the best websites for resize and compress images for free and online is Compressor. It makes the compression work really simple, and its operation is very similar to those mentioned above.

Something to keep in mind is that apart from compressing several images at the same time, you can also download in .ZIP format. And not only that, it has a section for compare the original image with the compressed one.

Convert Image

Convert Image is the most complete web page of the list for reduce the size of images. With it you can not only compress and resize your images, you can also convert your JPE image to different file types totally free.

Being such a complete website, its operation may become complicated, however, it is very well structured, you just have to follow the steps indicated on the website and that’s it.

Select the image from JPE, BMP, WBMP, DIBCURGIFJPG, JPEPCX, RLEPDFPICT, PCT, PIC, PNG, PSB, PSD, TIF or XCF, then click on “Send this image” and to complete the process click on “Validate” followed by “Download this image”.

As you will see, these are 8 websites to resize and compress images for free, select the one that best suits your needs. If you liked this article, take a look at the best applications to reduce the size and weight of images from your mobile, or better yet, check these 5 applications to change the size of images with your Android mobile.

