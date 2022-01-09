A judge dismisses the complaint against the former governor of New York for sexually assaulting his assistant

A judge on Friday dismissed the complaint against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for sexually assaulting his assistant, a case that led to his resignation from office after several women denounced sexual misconduct.

The judge of the court of the city of Albany, Holly Trexler, has presided over the hearing, which lasted less than ten minutes, and has listened to the assistant district attorney, Jennifer McCanney, who has assured that she would not oppose the Cuomo’s attorney’s motion to dismiss the complaint.

Cuomo, who has not spoken during the brief telematics hearing on Friday, has repeatedly denied the accusation of his former assistant, Brittany Commisso, one of eleven women who spoke with investigators hired by the New York State Attorney General. , Letitia James, according to the US network CNN.

In that report, the Democratic prosecutor concluded in August that the former New York governor sexually harassed eleven women after investigating the allegations and speaking with the victims.

In a press conference after the hearing, Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, explained: “Today reason and the rule of law prevail. Not politics, rhetoric or the mentality of the mafia.”

The dismissal was expected, since Albany County District Attorney David Soares found this Tuesday that he was going to refuse to prosecute Cuomo, 64, for allegedly performing sexual touching on his assistant at the former governor’s mansion. end of 2020, according to the US network CNBC News.

Specifically, Commisso denounced that the former governor of New York slipped his hand down her blouse and grabbed her chest when they were alone in an office of the mansion, according to ABC News.

“My disappointing revictimization experience with the inability to prosecute a serial sexual abuser, regardless of the degree to which the crime was committed, once again highlights why victims are afraid to reveal it, especially against people who they are in power, “he said in a statement Tuesday to local media.