A man died after trying to save another in the New York subway

(CNN) – A Good Samaritan died on New Year’s Day while trying to help a man who fell on the subway tracks during a gang robbery in New York City.

Around 2:40 a.m. (local time), several people approached the assault victim, a 38-year-old man, on the platform of the southbound B / D train at the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx, the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

The gang “showed a knife and began to assault him” and at some point the victim of the assault fell on the subway tracks, according to police. It is not clear whether he fell or was pushed.

A 36-year-old witness went down to the tracks to help the victim, but “was subsequently run over by the oncoming train, causing his death,” police said.

The train did not hit the victim of the assault, according to police, but he was treated and released from a local hospital for a broken arm.

Police said the alleged gang left the station in unknown directions and have released surveillance photos of the scene in an effort to identify anyone who witnessed the incident, or any of the alleged assailants.

The subway station, located at 188th Street, belongs to the 46th Precinct, which has suffered 34 serious assaults in the last 28 days, according to city data.

CNN has reached out to the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which is responsible for public transportation throughout the city, for comment.