A patched Chivas starts the Clausura 2022 against Mazatlán

This match will be played Sunday, January 9 at 6:00 p.m. at Akron Stadium.

Chivas does not have a good time, the fans are not satisfied with the assembly for this Clausura 2022 and it is time fors tapatíos go into action welcoming Mazatlán FC, which for its part comes with several new faces to this first semester of the year.

The public of the Sacred Flock wants their team to once again be one of the Liga MX animators, their coach, Marcelo Michel Leaño asked for the benefit of the doubt, so now it is your turn to answer on the green grass.

The point is that that’s where things don’t go, the Guadalajara has been awayAnd that’s why people are upset and even plan to demonstrate this Sunday afternoon in Zapopan territory; the good news is that Gunners do not know what it is to win playing against Chivas, since since its creation in 2020 they have added 2 defeats and 1 draw against one of the most popular teams in Mexican football.

In this 2022 things could be different, because the pupils ofl Spanish, Beñat San José was significantly strengthened and elements such as Nicolás Benedetti, Jefferson Intriago, as well as the Chilean League scorer, Gonzalo Sosa, arrived, the 3 available for this visit, other highs who are not eligible are Oswaldo Alanís and the Venezuelan, Eduard Bello.

On the side of Chivas, that has casualties such as Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, José Antonio Rodríguez and José de Jesús Godínez, the first two are players from Cruz Azul and the last two are from Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.

High are Roberto Alvarado, but he will not be able to debut for testing positive for Covid-19, same case of the defenders, Luis Olivas and Hiram Mier, the good news was the negative of the steering wheel, Fernando Beltrán.

Mazatlán FC also has two casualties due to coronavirus, not knowing the names of the unavailable items.

In addition dthe hostile environment between the fans and the team, in the directive they also arrange other issues such as the renewal of Alexis Vega, whose contract expires in December 2022.

