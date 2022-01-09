A Saudi princess, freed after three years in detention

Saudi authorities released a princess and her daughter, detained without charge for almost three years in the capital, a human rights organization reported on Saturday.

Basmah bin Saud, a 57-year-old businesswoman, was arrested in March 2019 and in April 2020 she pleaded with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to release her on health grounds.

The Princess “and her daughter Suhud […] they were released, “the organization ALQST for Human Rights said on Twitter.

“He was denied the medical attention he needed against potentially life-threatening conditions,” the group said. “At no time during her detention were charges brought against her,” he added.

The Saudi authorities did not comment on the case.

Princess Basmah was detained shortly before a trip to Switzerland for medical treatment, according to a source close to the family.

The type of illness he suffered was not disclosed.

Prince Mohamed bin Salmán was considered a reformist since he was appointed by his father, King Salmán, in June 2017.

Since then, he has ordered various reforms such as allowing women to drive or relaxing the rules that give men authority over the women in their family.

But authorities have also campaigned against critics of power and potential opponents, from religious to women’s rights activists, even when it comes to members of the royal family.

Princess Basmah was detained in Al Hair Prison, where numerous political prisoners are held.

In written testimony sent to the United Nations in 2020, to which AFP had access, her family claimed that the princess had been detained largely because of her “open criticism of the abuses” committed in Saudi Arabia.

In March 2020, the royal guard detained King Salman’s brother and nephew, accused of having fomented a coup against the crown prince, according to various sources.