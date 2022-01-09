Adele buys Sylvester Stallone’s mansion for $ 58 million, in exclusive Beverly Hills area

New Year, new house, this is exactly what the British singer Adele is applying in 2022, since she has just bought the luxurious mansion that belonged to the Hollywood star, Sylvester Stallone, and for which he did not hesitate to pay the juicy sum of $ 58 million dollars.

The mansion is located in the exclusive sector of Beverly Hills, where many Hollywood stars have their great mansions.

To be more precise, Adele’s new house is located in North Beverly Park, one of the most exclusive areas of Beverly hills.

Mansion with 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms

The mansion has an area of ​​3.5 acres, has 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a garage that can accommodate eight cars.

It also has a large kitchen, a movie theater, gym, pool and a spa, according to information from Hola US Magazine.

The main house has six rooms, including the master suite, which has a sauna and an office with a terrace, it also has nine bathrooms.

The construction is in the Mediterranean style, which also has a billiard room and a golf course.

.@Adele is buying Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills mansion for $ 58 MILLION. The mansion was designed by architect Richard Landry and comes equipped with 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/kZRrz6A4rg – Boardroom (@boardroom) January 2, 2022

Vista Rodeo Drive

Adele’s new mansion in California, consists of two floors and overlooks Rodeo Drive, where you will find some of the most expensive stores in the world.

It’s certainly a perfect location, the one with Adele’s new mansion, and the one that Sylvester Stallone has to vacate, which includes a statue of Rocky Balboa, the iconic character that brought the American actor of Italian origin to fame.

The luxurious mansion was put up for sale in January 2020, at first Stallone asked for more than $ 110 million dollars, but later the protagonist of the Rocky saga, decided to lower the price to $ 85 million dollars.

But eventually, the mansion was sold for $ 58 million, and the buyer was the British singer-songwriter Adele, who with this acquisition, already has three properties in California.

Adele, neighbor of big Hollywood star

Adele will be a neighbor of big Hollywood stars like Eddie Murphy, Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock” and Denzel Washington.

As well as the Canadian singer Justin Bieber and the American presenter Steve Harvey.

The mansion was put up for sale by the real estate firm Westside Estate Agency.

The property also features a guest house that was designed by the famous architect Richard Landry that has two floors, has two bedrooms, kitchen, dining room and a living room.

