African Cup kicks off amid violence and new variant of covid

Limbe, one of the host cities of the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 that starts this Sunday in Cameroon, was the scene of a terrorist attack in the early morning of December 13, which left at least 10 people injured after a car bomb explode during a trade fair.

This attack adds to the recent wave of violence that has hit the African country, which in addition to having to deal with the insecurity caused by the armed conflict that has been going on for four years, will also have to overcome the possible birth of a new variant of covid-19 named IUH, and which is currently being analyzed by the government of France.

According to the study published on the MedRxvi platform, the specific case under study is that of a French citizen who returned to Marseille after spending three days in Cameroon, a nation that so far and after almost two years of pandemic reports just over 109 thousand infections and one thousand 805 deaths in a population of 26.5 million people.

Along with this discovery, and in the absence of conclusions, the local government will have the task of guaranteeing security in the tournament that Kick off the game between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Paul Biya Stadium in Yaoundé, the political capital of the nation.

According to an interview with Blaise Chamango, member of the NGO Human Is Right, published on January 4 by the French agency AFP, the explosion in Limbe has to be taken as “a strong message” towards the organizers and rulers.

It should be remembered that the conflict that Cameroon is currently experiencing is led, on the one hand, by the Islamic fundamentalist terrorist group Boko Haram, which also has a presence in Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Mali and Benin. On the other, the Anglophone (mother tongue English) armed separatist groups, which accuse the dictatorial government of Paul Biya of economic marginalization.

This conflict that has its beginning in 2016 so far, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has caused the displacement of some 700 thousand people from the Cameroonian territory, in addition to more than 3 thousand deaths, according to information from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

The 2022 African Cup of Nations venues



For this 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, the organizers had five venues and six stadiums. In addition to Limbe and Yaoundé, also the cities of Douala, Garua and Bafoussam They are part of this competition that will be played until Sunday, February 6, the day on which the final will be played.

The title game will be played at the Paul Biya Stadium, the newest building of the tournament, released in 2019 and with a capacity for 60 thousand people, which bears the name of the president, who has governed Cameroon since November 6, 1982.

To

To

To