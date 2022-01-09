After excess food, recover your routine with a detox diet

After copious meals, meetings with friends and an excess of sweets, it is time to review our diet and correct the excesses of this Christmas with a detox diet that helps us to recover our routine in eating as soon as possible.

The detox diet is widely used to detoxify the body and reduce fluid retention in a short period of time to cleanse the body after a festive period like we just went through.

On a 5-day detox diet, it is advisable to gradually incorporate solids after having started for a couple of days with a liquid diet based on juices, vegetable soups and ending with meals rich in vegetables, low-fat meats (such as chicken) and fish.

After having completed the five days of diet, you should start a balanced maintenance diet composed of natural foods avoiding industrialized products, sugars and fried

It is important to remember that during these days you should season food with very little salt, giving preference to the use of natural seasonings such as onion, garlic, basil, mint or ginger. Do not forget that to carry out this type of diet it is good to resort to a nutritionist since the repetition of these routines without medical supervision can cause risks such as a deficiency of vitamins, minerals, fats and proteins, causing loss of muscle mass or dehydration.

