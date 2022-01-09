After the controversy over her work on Cuba, the US sends Ambassador Julissa Reynoso to Spain

The lawyer of Dominican origin Julissa Reynoso was sworn in before Vice President Kamala Harris, as United States Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, after his appointment was initially blocked by Republican senator of Cuban origin Marco Rubio, who described her as an “apologist and supporter of the Castro regime,” reports Europa Press.

Rubio’s argument for vetoing Reynoso’s appointment was that heA lawyer was implicated in helping “exchange jailed members of the Cuban regime’s intelligence service while serving a sentence in a US prison, “referring to the spies Gerardo Hernández, Antonio Guerrero and Ramón Labañino, released and sent to Cuba during the so-called thaw between Havana and Washington under the presidency of Barack Obama.

Because of this, the senator Rubio considered that Reynoso “would not pressure Spain” to “increase the pressure against the authoritarian regimes of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela”.

But nevertheless, During his nomination process, Reynoso described Spain’s foreign policy towards Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as “mediocre”. and affirmed that Madrid “can do much more”.

Reynoso then affirmed that, as ambassador in Madrid, her “objective” would be for Spain to be “much more vocal” with regard to these nations, “given its important influence and interests, mainly in Cuba.”

From immigrant to US ambassador

Julissa Reynoso was born in the Dominican Republic in 1975 and emigrated to the United States in 1982 with her family, who settled in the Bronx. She graduated from High School in the Bronx as the top student and entered Harvard University. He also studied at the University of Cambrigde in the UK.

In 2006, she was Deputy Director of the Office of Accountability for the New York City Department of Education. He has published numerous publications in English and Spanish on a variety of topics, including regulatory reform, community organizing, housing reform, immigration policy, and Latin American politics, for both the press and academic journals.

In 2008, he was actively involved in Hillary Clinton’s campaign for the presidency. After the defeat of this in the primaries, he returned to practice law in the Simpson Thatcher & Bartlet cabinet in New York.

In 2009, Clinton, then Secretary of State, joined the team as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs. with special focus on security policies for Central America and the Caribbean

In 2012, the Barack Obama Administration appointed Reynoso as Ambassador to Uruguay, with which she became the youngest ambassador of the United States.

Until the time of her nomination as ambassador to Spain and Andorra, she was chief of staff to the first lady, Jill Biden, and co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council, where she took on immigration matters. He replaces Duke Buchan, who had been appointed ambassador in Madrid by Donald Trump.