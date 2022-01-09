Alabí recognizes increase in positive cases of covid-19 in daily tests

At the highest peak of the pandemic in October 2021, Alabí said, El Salvador reported 341 daily confirmed cases of covid-19. “Now there is a sustained decrease, with an average of 30 cases (daily) in the last days of the year and the first days of this.”
But nevertheless, In the latest daily report with data from January 6, there are 54 positive cases of covid-19, compared to the 31 that were detected a week ago, on Thursday, December 30. This, despite the fact that fewer tests were carried out than on that date.
In addition, only in the last week, (from December 30 to January 6), 289 positive cases of covid-19 have been detected.
This number of positive cases had not been detected since last December 15, when the Ministry of Health reported 55 cases. The number of tests carried out decreased since then, and with them the infections detected.
Discard omicron.
The Minister of Health assured during the TVO interview this Friday, that the increase in infections does not respond to the presence of the omicron variant, which has already been detected in most countries in the region and has triggered contagion in the United States and Europe.
It is usual that there are increases and decreases in cases. Obviously, the greater the exposure of cultural activities that generate greater exposure (to the virus), there may be an increasing trend. Now, this should not be confused with a participant who is recently entering this war, which is the variant of omicron concern. ” Francisco Alabí, Minister of Health.
In addition, he made a call to adhere to compliance with biosafety measures and apply the third dose of the anticovid vaccine.
The official covid-19 site reflects that to this day the number of deceased people total 3,826, while the confirmed cases in the country are 122,234, of which only 2,453 are reported as active.
The website reported 8 people in critical condition and 69 in serious condition. On the other hand, 1,955 were asymptomatic, 1,684 were stable and 1,010 patients were reported in a moderate state. These data have not changed in the last five days, despite the increase in detected cases.