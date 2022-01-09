Alabí recognizes increase in positive cases of covid-19 in daily tests

Obviously, in the last report an increase in the number of confirmed cases has been observed, which is around 40 cases, reaching an approximate of 54 cases per day. That’s a rise in trend that we’ve seen over time. ”

At the highest peak of the pandemic in October 2021, Alabí said, El Salvador reported 341 daily confirmed cases of covid-19. “Now there is a sustained decrease, with an average of 30 cases (daily) in the last days of the year and the first days of this.”

But nevertheless, In the latest daily report with data from January 6, there are 54 positive cases of covid-19, compared to the 31 that were detected a week ago, on Thursday, December 30. This, despite the fact that fewer tests were carried out than on that date.

In addition, only in the last week, (from December 30 to January 6), 289 positive cases of covid-19 have been detected.

This number of positive cases had not been detected since last December 15, when the Ministry of Health reported 55 cases. The number of tests carried out decreased since then, and with them the infections detected.

Discard omicron.

The Minister of Health assured during the TVO interview this Friday, that the increase in infections does not respond to the presence of the omicron variant, which has already been detected in most countries in the region and has triggered contagion in the United States and Europe.