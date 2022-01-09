Alec Baldwin says it is “a lie” that he is not collaborating with the investigation into the death of Haila Hutchins

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Alec Baldwin at a press conference

Image source, Getty Images

Actor Alec Baldwin has rejected comments that they say he is not collaborating with the investigation into the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins on a shoot in New Mexico last year.

Suspicions that Baldwin could be blocking the work of investigators come after it was learned that the actor did not want to present his cell phone to the authorities.

Despite the fact that the agents obtained a search warrant more than three weeks ago, they have not yet managed to access the device.

Baldwin says the specs they require from your phone take time.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Santa Fe Klan, the artist who charged the most for performing at the Velaria of the León Fair 2022 – El Sol de León

The Guanajuato rapper and artist of the moment Ángel Jair Quezada Jasso, better known as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved