Alec Baldwin says it is “a lie” that he is not collaborating with the investigation into the death of Haila Hutchins

Actor Alec Baldwin has rejected comments that they say he is not collaborating with the investigation into the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins on a shoot in New Mexico last year.

Suspicions that Baldwin could be blocking the work of investigators come after it was learned that the actor did not want to present his cell phone to the authorities.

Despite the fact that the agents obtained a search warrant more than three weeks ago, they have not yet managed to access the device.

Baldwin says the specs they require from your phone take time.

“They can’t just check your phone and take your photos or your love letters to your wife or whatever,” said the actor. “It is a process that takes time”.

In a lengthy video message posted on his Instagram account this Saturday, the 63-year-old American said that “any suggestion” that he had been deliberately evasive with investigators was a “lie.”

“Of course I am going to collaborate 1,000% with all that,” he added.

Baldwin denies being evasive with investigators.

On Friday, law enforcement officers in New Mexico asked New York authorities for help in their efforts to recover Baldwin’s cell phone.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who has been overseeing the investigation, said her office is working with the New York Sheriff’s Department and the actor’s attorneys “to obtain any baldwin phone material that belongs to the investigation of Rust “(the film that they were shooting when the fatal accident happened).

In a search warrant issued on Dec. 16, investigators said they were looking for texts, images, videos or calls related to the film’s production.

Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally shot by Baldwin while he was apparently rehearsing with a prop pistol during filming.

He has insisted that “he didn’t pull the trigger”.

However, a lawsuit against Baldwin alleges that the film’s script did not require the actor to fire a gun.

The attorneys in charge of the lawsuit described the behavior of Baldwin and the film’s producers as “unwise”, and accused them of not following security protocols.

Prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies believes that Baldwin's phone could contain evidence relevant to her investigation.