An electronic tag for your car? This is the proposal of a legislator

The spokesman for the Popular Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, Ángel Matos, announced this Sunday that he presented a bill to create an electronic label for motor vehicles, in order to alleviate the lack of this seal as a requirement to drive in Puerto Rich.

House Bill 1125 would amend Articles 1.78, 23.01, 23.02 and 23.03 of Law 22-2000, as amended, known as the “Puerto Rico Vehicle and Traffic Law,” Matos explained in a press release.

In its explanatory memorandum, the measure recognizes that the label represents the authorization and validation of the payment of annual fees for the motor vehicle license.

In particular, the use of a tablet is validated when it is renewed and its annual fees are paid.

However, in the past few years, the Department of Transportation and Public Works has faced problems with the availability of tags, particularly at the close of each calendar year.

According to Matos, the electronic tag consists of a stamp that is acquired, registered and permanently attached to the car.

“This would allow drivers to pay annual fees, fines and any other existing charges electronically or conventionally, putting an end to the eternal controversy over the lack of tags”, established the legislator.

If this project is approved, the electronic tag will officially enter into force on January 1, 2024.

Its falsification, alteration and illegal sale will be penalized as a serious crime, added Matos.

Likewise, this law proposes the creation of a special committee appointed by the DTOP secretary, whose main task will be to present on January 1, 2023 a pilot plan that includes the design of the label, its corresponding use, general provisions, and operation of the system. and corresponding regulations.