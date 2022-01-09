Ángela Aguilar: this is how she shows her talent in the kitchen | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

He has talent to spare. With only 18 years of age in 2021, Angela Aguilar he is gaining a well-marked space in the Mexican show thanks to his powerful voice and his sentimental lyrics that he has been interpreting in his first steps, but he has also shown that he knows how to do many more things.

Due to her publications on social networks, we have witnessed the other activities that the daughter of Pepe Aguilar And, coincidentally, a video published recently on his Instagram stories has shown us his taste for cooking, although he executes it with a very artistic style like his profession.

The 18-year-old singer surprised everyone by leaving behind her look with short hair. Now she has long, thick hair. (Photo: Ángela Aguilar / Instagram).

ÁNGELA AGUILAR COOKING A ROSCA DE REYES

Ángela has shared a video of herself singing her song “Se disguised” while she is executing some procedures in the kitchen of her family’s ranch, which were the prelude to what would become a rosca de reyes, a very traditional dessert in Mexico that is usually eaten on January 6.

Leonardo Aguilar, Angela’s brother, was the one who put his chest out for his sister’s preparation as he shared his Three Kings Day breakfast on social media, with the dessert prepared by her as the main star.

However, this young man also showed that the singer had not been able to prepare it alone because her mother helped her make the result the best for everyone and thus share a good time with the family on a very important day, with which it is over. the end of the year parties.

Is there something that Ángela Aguilar does not do well? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nnsNZQpMk7 – The + viral (@ VideosVirales69) January 6, 2022

Her fans on social networks were delighted with the publication of the young singer, so they filled her with praise for also helping in the kitchen, showing that she has a talent in addition to singing, which she does very well.

WHAT IS A THREAD OF KINGS?

The rosca de reyes is a post made from a sweet dough that originated in European countries, worse than it reached Mexico at the time of the conquest. Its meaning is related to the religious aspects of Christmas and Three Kings Day.

As we know, every January 6 is celebrated the day in which the three wise men come to visit the recently born son of God, guided by the well-known Star of Bethlehem.

Its round shape wants to convey God’s love for all his children, while the colors it presents represent the gifts that Mechor, Baltazar and Gaspar brought to Jesus.

It is worth noting that something in the shape of a baby Jesus is hidden inside the thread and it symbolizes when Joseph and Mary hide it from Herod, who had ordered to kill all the babies because he knew that the son of God had been born.

This is what a rust thread looks like (Photo: IStock)

