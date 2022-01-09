Angélica Rivera, from living in Los Pinos to working as Uber | AFP

The famous Mexican actress, Angélica Rivera, former first lady of Mexico having been a couple of Enrique Peña Nieto During his tenure, he was at one time one of the most powerful and wealthy people, with expensive outfits and luxurious trips that generated much controversy.

Nowadays he leads a very different life, away from the show business and with a low profile, resides in the United States and we know more about her thanks to her daughters, who have been the ones who have published photos and videos with her.

Now this situation is being rumored that has left many users confused, one of her daughters called her Uber, so many believe that she is doing her job as Uber VIP.

This was thanks to a video next to her daughter, because we know that in these end of the year parties she was spending her days with them and in the video we can see how the two of them are singing while Angelica is drivingMaybe she asked him for a favor they were just moving somewhere and that’s why he called her “Uber Mother”.

We can assure you exactly that she is working for the aforementioned company, but for some Internet users it was very curious that being the first lady, Uber is now working, even for her daughter.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FUNNY VIDEO OF ANGELICA AND HER DAUGHTER

Angélica Rivera now lives a very different stage than when she was first lady.



In the comments we can see how people have fun, laugh, make observations and of course show the great affection they have for them.

There have been thousands of reproductions and many emojis that reached this publication, which was made a couple of days ago of what is the moment continues to be shared among the fans and followers of the famous.

Entering from the moment when Angélica Rivera makes her possible return to the small screen, something that many have been waiting for and that will probably arrive at the moment you least expect, do not miss it with us.