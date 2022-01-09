Angélica Rivera shows off her talent to sing with her daughter Fernanda Castro

Angélica Rivera, disappeared from the public eye since her divorce with Enrique Peña Nieto, former president of Mexico, so that until now his followers They have only been able to find out about her through the photos that her daughters share Sofía, Fernanda and Regina Castro on social networks.

A few weeks ago, followers of the also actress, known as “La Gaviota”, were able to see some postcards of her December parties, where she appeared accompanied by the father of her daughters, the producer José Alberto “El Güero” Castro.

However, in the last few hours a video has gone viral in which Angélica Rivera appears in the company of her daughter Fernanda Castro showing his talents as a singer.

In the images you can see mother and daughter aboard a car through the streets of Miami, singing songs together like “Chiquitita”, by ABBA, and “Good morning love”, by José José.

In a part of the video Fernanda Castro is heard saying that her mother is her personal Uber, Well, he always goes for her or her sisters to their meetings.

Various fan accounts dedicated to the former first lady and her daughters shared the video on Instagram, which has good comments in which they flatter Rivera’s personality as a mother.

Here you can see Angélica Rivera’s singing skills: