anime, manga, Japanese culture and more

If you consider yourself an otaku, these 9 applications are perfect for you, you are going to want to download them all.

One of the cultures that has spread the most worldwide is the Japanese culture and its acclaimed anime. Anime have managed to captivate people from all corners of the world and of all ages, since there is no specific age to be a lover of these great characters. However, there are people who take their love of anime a step further, and they are known by the name of otakus.

Otaku are the true followers of anime, who not only have they seen Dragon Ball, Knights of the zodiac or Pokémon, but surely you know hundreds or even thousands of these Japanese productions, so we decided to create a list with the best 9 applications you can find on Android for a real otaku.

Top of the best apps for Android otakus

There are 9 different applications for otakus, but with different uses and tastes.

Draw anime

If you consider yourself an otaku and you like to draw, or you want to know how to do it, you are going to love this app because with it you can learn to draw your favorite anime characters. The application is a kind of tutorial with many tips and advice that will guide you to draw each part of the body, nose, eyes, hair, hands, etc. What’s more, has many sketches that will serve as a guide for your future creations.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is the biggest anime platform you can findWith this app you will be able to watch almost any anime you want and the best of all is that it is always being updated, so you won’t have to wait long to see the new chapters of your favorite series. You can use it with advertising or pay the premium package to remove them. If you want to know more about this app, click here.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

With over 50 million download Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is one of the most popular anime-based video games on the Play Store. This entertaining card game guarantees hours of fun in which you can play online tournaments, fight with your friends or with any other user who has the same level as you. Too you can play without an internet connection against your favorite characters from the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! to obtain objects of all kinds.

Otaku Coin

The world of cryptocurrencies is growing rapidly, and otakus do not want to be left behind, that’s why have created a cryptocurrency with which they intend to unite more fans and anime creators, as explained on their official page.You can send messages of thanks to the creators of your favorite anime, and earn coins by watching new trailers or supporting the study of your choice.

Tap Anime – Color

With this app you can have fun coloring anime characters. With a simple touch you can give life and color to each part of the hundreds of drawings that are available in the game. It is very easy to do, each part of the drawing has numbers that indicate the color you must use to achieve the desired result. It has an interesting function for share your drawings with other users or see other people’s creations.

Sharingan Eyes Camera

Naruto fan? With this app you can edit your photos to change your eyes and become a jiujitsu master. The results are quite good, and you have many options available to modify the appearance of your eyes. Are over 50 Sharingan eyes and just over 30 effects such as rasengan, Amaterasu sticker, susanoo, shuriken, ninja weapon, 9-tailed fox mode, among others.

MANGA Plus

An otaku is not limited only to watching anime, it is also a great reader of Japanese manga or comics, and Manga Plus is the application that has the most titles in its catalog, here you can read Tokyo Ghoul, Naruto, Bakuman, Dr. Stone, Bleach, One Piece and many more. In addition, its launches are simultaneous to those carried out in Japan, so you should not wait to receive your new chapters.

Naruto X Boruto Ninja Voltage

It is an action game in which you must grow the resources of your village and prepare to defend it from enemy attacks and defeat the shinobi. Has online missions for up to 4 players very entertaining. If you want to see other games based on anime go to this article.

Anime wallpaper HD Kawaii Girl

Finally, we bring you an application with the best wallpapers of female anime characters so you can customize your mobile. It has dozens of anime wallpapers, and in addition, it has many other backgrounds that are not anime, but are still very cute, among which stand out, landscape backgrounds, pets and much more.

