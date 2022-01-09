Argentina will not send a delegation to Ortega’s inauguration, local media reports

Argentine government sources assured the newspaper Clarin of that country that they will not send an official delegation to participate in the inauguration of Daniel Ortega this Monday, January 10, as stated by the ambassador in Managua, Daniel Capitanich, to LA PRENSA.

“The only Argentine representative who goes ‘is him,'” according to the Argentine newspaper, citing sources close to Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

THE PRESS tried to contact Capitanich again on Saturday night, however he did not respond to calls or messages.

Clarin stated that the sources said that the diplomat in Managua will have “confused” or wanted to “say something else.” The Foreign Ministry has not issued an official communication.

Capitanich told this newspaper last Thursday that they were “waiting for the confirmation of the person who will attend on behalf of Argentina. Someone from the government level will attend, but could not confirm who would be the person. He also added that there were already other representatives, not official but from “some political spaces that make up the Frente de Todos,” the ruling coalition in the South American country.

The news of the sending of an official delegation caused confusion since Argentina, by voting in favor of a resolution in the Organization of American States (OAS), did not know the results of the electoral process carried out on November 7 in which Ortega secured his fourth consecutive term in the Presidency.

That resolution, approved with 25 votes, said: “Declare that, in the evident circumstances, the elections of November 7 in Nicaragua were not free, fair or transparent and do not have democratic legitimacy.” Among the votes the one from Argentina counted.

LA PRENSA consulted Capitanich about this turn of attending Ortega’s inauguration but he declined to answer. “I do not want to meddle on these issues, it is a matter that is handled only by the Foreign Ministry, which we do not have the authorization to speak,” said the Argentine ambassador.