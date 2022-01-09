Argentine Pablo Lavallén is officially Olimpia’s new coach

2022-01-08

The novel ends and is consummated with an official announcement. As reported exclusively by Diario DIEZ, Olimpia announced Argentine Pablo Lavallén as its new coach for 2022. After many twists and turns, the four-time champion has found in Pablo Hernán the ideal profile to fill the void left by Pedro Troglio, who left for San Lorenzo as four-time champion of Honduras. And although important names were mentioned such as Roberto Sensini, Ángel David Comizzo, Luis Zubeldia, Ricardo LaVolpe Among others, the leadership has opted for a young, experienced coach who was not on anyone’s radar, as he is not in the media, but has an important profile. TEN in San Pedro Sula has confirmed from Argentina that the chosen man is Pablo Hernán Lavallén, always of Argentine origin and with significant experience at the club level. You will be accompanied by your assistant Javier “El Mono” Claut who in a short chat with TEN He limited himself to commenting that they are only waiting for air tickets and other immigration documentation to reach Honduras. Claut He preferred not to provide statements about this new adventure and wishes it to be his own Lavallen who provides the first statements.

TEN wanted to get the first words of Pablo Hernan about this new experience, but the DT preferred not to comment and did not answer the calls and messages. The first sports newspaper in Honduras has learned from South American sources in the country that the president Rafael Villeda is the one who carried out the negotiations with Juan Cruz Oller of the Oller Group Footballers and Coaches Representation and Intermediation Agency and have reached a good port in the talks. Lavallen is considered in his country as a projection coach despite the fact that his last club was at the end of 2019, in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic he was left without a job and to date he has been preparing by going to conferences, workshops and even witnessing the trainings of River plate, club in which he debuted as a professional footballer. Lavallen He was waiting for an opportunity to coach and has come from Honduras where he hoped to reap triumphs that would put him back on the radar of Argentine football, as happened with his predecessor Troglio who after winning four titles went to the fifth great of gaucho football . HIS CAREER AS A DT WITH IMPORTANT ACHIEVEMENTS IN MODEST CLUBS Pablo Hernan, born in Buenos Aires on September 7, 1972, is an ex-footballer who played as a defender during his career between Argentina and Mexico, performing in clubs such as River plate, Hurricane and Platense of his country, while in North America he played in Atlas, Tiburones, San Luis and Coyotes de Sonora. After his retirement in 2007 in the Platense of Argentina he dedicated himself to obtaining his coaching license and at the end of 2008 he already had it, but it was until 2011 that he began to work in the lower ranks of River Plate directing two categories and it was where he met Javier “Mono” Claut, his trusted man and who will come to Honduras as one of his assistants. In 2016 he officially started as a professional coach receiving the opportunity in San Martín de San Juan of the first division of Argentina. In his experience with the San Juan team, he added 29 directed matches and a total of 9 wins, 9 draws and 11 defeats. That same year Pablo Lavallén took charge of Atlético Tucumán and for the first time in history the Tucuman club reached a Copa Libertadores, an important achievement that was kept in the retina of this club together with Lavallén.

They finished in third place in the Libertadores and it gave them the chance to go to the Copa Sudamericana. It was then that Pablo Hernán decided to leave two dates before the end of the tournament and at the end of 2017 he began to direct Belgrano de Córdoba, leaving a balance of 21 directed matches, eight victories, seven draws, six defeats and no qualification for the South American Cup. . De Belgrano decided to resign since the directive did not comply with the reinforcements he had requested. His next experience would be in 2019 when he arrived at Colón de Santa Fe and his stage was so good that for the first time in 115 years he returned to this club to play a South American Cup final, however they lost it to Independiente del Valle de Ecuador. Lavallén was applauded by the public in Colón, although another part of him to this day does not forgive him for letting go of the title.