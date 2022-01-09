Argentine Pablo Lavallén, new technical director of Olimpia

After several days of uncertainty, finally the Olimpia Sports Club announced to his new technical director that he will be occupying the position he left Pedro Troglio, who went to San Lorenzo from Argentina.

Through his social networks, the four-time Honduran soccer champion reported that his new coach is the Argentine Pablo Lavallén, 49 years old.

At first names such as Ángel Sensini, Ricardo La Volpe, Roberto Sensini, Rubén Omar Romano were handled, but the leadership of the 34 times Honduran champion decided on Lavallén.

Pablo Lavallén will be accompanied as technical assistant Javier “El Mono” Claut and the top of both is expected early next week.

It should be noted that Olimpia will be making its debut at the Clausura 2022 on September 15 when it faces Real Sociedad de Tocoa.

The new coach of the merengue team is considered in his native Argentina as a projection coach despite the fact that his last club was Columbus at the end of 2019.

Trajectory

The now albos strategist was a former player who played in River Plate, Atlas (Mexico), Red Sharks, Huracán, San Luis (Mexico), Huracán de Tres Arroyos, Coyotes de Sonora and Platense (Argentina).

The start as a coach occurred around 2011, when he took lower categories of River Plate.

Already in 2016, he directed the San Martin de San Juan of the first division of Argentine football. He directed a total of 29 games and had a total balance of 9 wins, 9 draws and 11 losses.

Lavallén later took over the Athletic Tucuman and for the first time in history, the Tucuman club reached a Copa Libertadores, the most important club competition in South America.

At the end of 2017 he began directing Belgrano de Córdoba leaving a balance of 21 directed games, eight victories, seven draws, six defeats.

In 2019 he assumed the reins of Colón and had a good stage as he led the modest team to play a South American Cup final, although they lost it against Independiente de Valle de Ecuador.

Since December 2019, he was left without work as a result of the covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020 and has been training, working on television and attending River Plate trainings under the permission of Marcelo Gallardo.