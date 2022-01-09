Arturo Vidal received his punishment in the Qatar 2022 tie for kicking Félix Torres in the face | Football | sports

The Inter Milan player will miss the games against Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil.

Arturo Vidal is suspended by FIFA for the next three dates that the Chilean team will face in the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He received his sanction for the “murderous” kick, as described by many international media, to Félix Torres, defender of Ecuador.

Newspaper Third de Santiago, in its digital version, published that the highest entity in world football sanctioned him for “serious foul play” and added: “In any case, the ANFP has already done the procedures to reduce the punishment.”

The Inter Milan player will miss the games against Argentina (at home), on January 27; Bolivia (in La Paz), on February 1; and Brazil (visiting), on March 24.

The incident occurred on November 16, at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium. Pervis Estupiñán’s score, at 9 minutes, despaired of the Araucanians, who resorted to rough play to control the match. However, this reaction betrayed them, and Vidal, in his attempt to win a punt, raised his leg and hit Torres in the face, when he had already headed the ball.

Fernando Rapallini, the Argentine referee who led the match, showed him the red at the wheel at 12 minutes. His departure complicated the planning of Uruguayan coach Martín Lasarte, who ended up being criticized by the public after the 0-2 loss to Ecuador. It was the first victory of the Tri on Chilean soil in the qualifying rounds.

After the expulsion, Vidal apologized: “I feel sad. I think what happened today was incredible. I never thought that I could be expelled. I did not see the player, so it only remains to apologize ”.

And in your account Instagram He posted: “I still can’t believe it. I can only apologize to my teammates, the coaching staff, my family and my entire country. We will continue fighting until the end ”. (D)