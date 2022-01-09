Baldwin says it is a “lie” that he does not collaborate with the investigation

Alec Baldwin said on Saturday that any suggestion that he is not collaborating with the investigation into the firing of a firearm in October that left a fatal victim on a movie set in New Mexico is a “lie.”

The point in question is a search warrant for Baldwin’s cell phone, which authorities hope will provide useful information for the investigation. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his film “Rust” when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director of the film.

The authorities still do not have the actor’s cell phone in their possession.

Baldwin said Saturday in a message posted on Instagram that the process of specifying exactly what is needed takes time.

“They can’t just check your phone and take your pictures, or your love letters to your wife, or whatever you have,” he added.

Baldwin has said that he did not know that the gun he was holding was loaded with real ammunition when it was fired. Investigators are trying to determine where the cartridge came from and, regarding Baldwin’s phone search warrant, they said they are interested in text messages, pictures, videos, calls or any other information related to the film.

“Any insinuation that I am not complying with the requests, orders, demands or search warrants on my phone are nonsense, it is a lie,” he said.