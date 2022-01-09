Barcelona announces the loan of the Brazilian to Aston Villa

2022-01-07
Philippe Coutinho will play on loan for the rest of the season in the Aston Villa, trained by his former partner in the Liverpool, Steven Gerrard, announced this Friday the FC Barcelona.
“The agreement, subject to the player passing the medical examination and receiving the English work permit, includes a purchase option,” reported the Blaugrana club, in which he did not finish settling since his arrival in January 2018.
The Aston Villa, thirteenth in the Premier League, greeted the arrival of his new footballer with the message on social networks “Welcome, Philippe Coutinho!”.
“The English team takes over a part of the player’s file, who is scheduled to travel to Birmingham in the next few hours,” said Barça.
With this operation, the Catalan team relieves its salary mass by letting go of one of the highest paid footballers in the squad, which will allow it to register winter reinforcements such as the Spanish attacker in LaLiga Ferran Torres, from Manchester City.
Coutinho, 29, born in Rio de Janeiro and trained in the Vasco de Gama, came from Liverpool to the Barcelona to fill the gap that he left Andres Iniesta and returns to English football having played 106 games as a Barça player, with 26 goals scored.
In the 2019-2020 season he already played on loan at the Bayern Munich, scoring two goals in the landslide 8-2 victory that the German side inflicted on Barça in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Return to the Premier League
Coutinho, 63 times international with the Brazilian team, lived his best time as a player in the Liverpool, between 2013 and 2018, years in which he shared a dressing room with Gerrard.
In recent days, his former partner had praised him and endorsed his hiring, which ended up materializing this Friday.
In addition to the aforementioned clubs, the offensive midfielder went through the Inter de Milan, which opened the doors of European football for him in 2008, and the Spanish from Barcelona, where he was on loan from the Italian club.