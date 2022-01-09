Barcelona announces the loan of the Brazilian to Aston Villa

2022-01-07

Philippe Coutinho will play on loan for the rest of the season in the Aston Villa, trained by his former partner in the Liverpool, Steven Gerrard, announced this Friday the FC Barcelona.

“The agreement, subject to the player passing the medical examination and receiving the English work permit, includes a purchase option,” reported the Blaugrana club, in which he did not finish settling since his arrival in January 2018.

The Aston Villa, thirteenth in the Premier League, greeted the arrival of his new footballer with the message on social networks “Welcome, Philippe Coutinho!”.

“The English team takes over a part of the player’s file, who is scheduled to travel to Birmingham in the next few hours,” said Barça.