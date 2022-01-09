Barcelona let go of another triumph on the edge and receives another blow to their confidence

BARCELONA – Barcelona was promoted by Luuk de Jong and punished for his lack of conviction, his lack of seniority, his little skill in doing what Xavi demands so much of him, ‘defending with the ball’, and he let go of a victory that he embraced in Granada , against a rival who has become little less than cursed in recent times. He had victory in hand and it slipped from him in a sad and sad way.

He was already placed third, in Champions League positions, when Puertas pointed to the entire defense, finishing off with total comfort, absence of a marker, to the net of a desperate Ter Stegen, great until then but impotent, impossible, before that shot at point-blank range in minute 89. The drama of Barça, for one thing or another, does not disappear.

In Granada, against that team that this season tied them at the Camp Nou and that beat them last season to dismount them at the worst moment of the title fight, the team led by Xavi touched what would have been the second consecutive victory away from Barcelona for the first time in the season and ended up regretting that tie that keeps them fifth in the standings, always halfway and without finishing starting.

He did so by losing in an increasingly discouraged final half hour, which began with Luuk de Jong’s departure from the field and was already clearly evident when Gavi was sent off, leading the game to a fatal end for his interests.

Daniel Alves reappeared in LaLiga with a good performance for Barcelona Getty Images

Curiously, when around the Camp Nou the voices that await the imminent departure of Luuk de Jong in this winter market multiply and there is speculation with the arrival of Álvaro Morata, or Edinson Cavani or … whoever can contribute goals In the Barça attack, the Dutchman, a last-minute signing of Ronald Koeman, emerges as a solution by providing his best game under the command of Xavi Hernández, from the outset surrendered to the need to trust him and from the outset surrendered to his more than good performance.

His first shot was a goal in the eighth minute and was annulled by a previous offside, very fair, by Gavi. He protested a penalty for a push that the referee did not want to know anything about and spectacularly finished off a spur by Jordi Alba that narrowly left high, almost at the height of last week’s spectacular Chilean.

He combined with success, either with Gavi or Jordi Alba, even with a very unfortunate Ousmane Dembélé and won the award close to game time, when he finished off the perfect center of Dani Alves magnificently. And there, with the goal award, he left his place to Memphis so that, suddenly, the game would change.

The calm and patience of Barça was disappearing, the daring of Granada growing and since Gavi’s expulsion Xavi’s team has already lost all control, giving Granada the opportunity to emerge and avoid a defeat that was already supposed.

As it happened against Osasuna (tie in minute 86) or in Vigo, where Celta tied in 96, Barça left two other points that they already embraced and that who knows the significance they may have at the end of the season.