Barcelona loses five weeks to Eric García, who will not be in the Super Cup

BARCELONA – Eric García retired in pain in Granada and suspicions of a major injury were confirmed this Sunday, when after passing medical tests, Barcelona reported that he suffered “a distal injury to the biceps femoris of the right thigh” that will keep him out approximately “five weeks”.

In this way, the Catalan center-back, who is precisely 21 years old, will miss the Spanish Super Cup … and will remain out until mid-February, signing up for the first leg of the Europa League against Napoli as possible. time of his reappearance.

Barça will face Real Madrid on Wednesday in the first semifinal of the tournament, which a day later will meet the other finalist who will come out of the duel between Athletic de Bilbao and Atlético de Madrid.

Eric’s injury causes a new headache for Xavi Hernández, who on Saturday questioned Ronald Araújo’s participation in the Super Cup, after being operated on the day before for a fracture in the second and third metacarpal of his right hand. That at first gave to think with a period of absence of at least four weeks but that after the operation was cut drastically, speculating with the possibility that he was in a position to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Although the Barça coach left Araújo very up in the air, the loss of Èric could make him change his plans, considering that he now only has Lenglet and Umtiti as left-handed centrals.

RETURNS

On the other side of the scale, Barça trusts to have Ansu Fati ready, from whom Xavi has already advanced that would enter the list of summoned for the Super Cup, and to Pedri, already recovered and pending the Covid tests, a circumstance that keeps the club on guard in recent weeks.

He is also aware of Frenkie de Jong, who suffered in Linares an elongation in the soleus of his left leg whose recovery, which the club did not estimate, was supposed to take between a week and ten days, with which he could enter the call to travel Monday to Saudi Arabia.