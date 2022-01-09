Beatriz Solís: the story of the daughter of ‘El Buki’ that the singer ABANDONED as a child

Beatriz Adriana She is one of the most famous Mexican regional singers of the seventies and eighties in Mexico. With her singing style, which included gestures when interpreting, she was considered a unique artist; besides being the possessor of a great voice.

The life of Beatriz Adriana crossed paths with Marco Antonio Solis when The Buki he wasn’t famous yet. And according to the singer, she supported Marco at the beginning of his career because she was famous and had money.

Beatriz and Marco Antonio They met during the filming of the movie “La Coyota”, it was during the filming of this film that the actors and singers fell in love and got married.

“I hired him for the movie. He had no money, he had no fame. But I do. I gave him money, I gave him love and everything else. “

Product of love between artists, was born Beatriz Solis, the second daughter of Beatriz Adriana; however, his relationship with Framework Antonio Solis He was cracking, because according to the singer explains, he began to have fame, money and many women.

While still married, The Buki started a Romance with the singer Marisela, with whom he also collaborated musically. Together they were very successful, although it is rumored that Marco Antonio you are not allowed to sing again with the blonde you once considered “The ideal couple”.

Despite fame and fortune, the family life of Marco Antonio Solis it wasn’t going well; divorced from Beatriz Adriana and abandoned his little daughter Beatriz, who remained in the shadows for a long time, until at the age of 18 he appeared in an interview in the Program from Cristina to introduce her baby Leonardo and launch her singing career. In the broadcast, the teenager acknowledged that she had more than 3 years without speaking with her father The Buki, and that the only contact they had was by phone.

“He didn’t care about me as a daughter. I don’t think he cares about my career. I want to stand out on my own, not because I’m Buki’s daughter.”

Beatriz Solís He was able to reconnect with his father in 2010, after more than 10 years of not living with him. The two smoothed out rough edges and made up.

Nowadays, Beatriz Solís he gets along very well with his dad The Buki, and has even sung with him in concerts of the artist, in addition to the fact that Marco produced several songs for his first album. The daughter of Beatriz Adriana he also maintains an excellent relationship with his half sisters Alison Y MarlaDaughters of Marco Antonio’s wife, Cristy Solís.

Beatriz Solís She is a professional singer, in addition to being married and having two children. El Buki’s talented daughter says she is happy and fulfilled with her life.

“It is very nice to have the support of my father, who I need and love so much, after many years of lacking that.”

