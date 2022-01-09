believe they have found another victim – Telemundo New York (47)

VIRGINIA – Fairfax County Police confirmed the identities of two women killed by an alleged serial killer and are investigating whether a woman found dead in Washington, DC, may be the fifth victim of the so-called “shopping cart killer.”

Police announced Friday that DNA evidence identified the remains of Cheyenne Brown, a 29-year-old woman who disappeared from southeast DC on September 30, and Stephanie Harrison, 48, who were found in a container in a Wooded area near the Moon Inn Hotel on Route 1, just south of the Capital Beltway.

Fairfax County Police believe suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, is a serial killer. Robinson was arrested in Rockingham County in November and was initially charged with the deaths of two women.

Police work and the discovery of two bodies closer to a small motel in the Alexandria section in December revealed what officials believe is the rare case of a serial killer.

According to an investigation by police in Fairfax County, DC, and Harrisonburg, Robinson met women online, went to motels with them, killed them, and then transported their remains in shopping carts.

POSSIBLE FIFTH VICTIM

“We received a warning, a critical warning, that our person of interest may be linked to another case in which a deceased woman was found, in a shopping cart in Washington, DC,” said Ed O’Carroll of police. of Fairfax County.

That woman is Sonya Champ, 40, DC police confirmed. She was found covered only by a blanket on Sept. 7 in the 200 block of F Street NE, near Union Station, authorities said.

O’Carroll said that digital evidence links Robinson to Champ’s disappearance.

Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, DC, used a similar modus operandi against his victims, according to detectives: He brutally tortured and murdered them, and then used shopping carts to transport their bodies.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE VICTIMS

The investigation began when the bodies of Allene Elizabeth Redmon and Tonita Lorice Smith were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg on Nov. 23, the city’s police chief said. Redmon was 54 years old and lived in that city. Smith was 39 years old and lived in Charlottesville.

For her part, Brown was the mother of a 7-year-old boy and was pregnant, her family said in an interview with News4 in December, desperate for answers about his disappearance.

Brown’s mother wanted everyone to know that “Cheyenne had a big heart, trusted and thought of everyone as her friend,” said Fairfax County Sheriff Kevin Davis.

Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of murdering Robert F. Kennedy, will appear before a California parole board for the 16th time on Friday, but for the first time there will be no opposition from prosecutors. Sirhan, 77, has served 53 years in prison, Today reported.

A member of Brown’s family said he believes he saw Robinson at his home days before he disappeared. Robinson is the last person seen with Brown, police said. The two communicated through the Plenty of Fish dating app, police said.

Harrison’s sister, Joei Harrison, says Stephanie flew from California to DC for sightseeing. He checked into the Moon Inn in Fairfax County in August and then disappeared.

Joei said Robinson and Stephanie were staying in separate rooms at the hotel. She said they did not know each other.

“When I think of my sister, I think of the life she lived,” said Joei Harrison. “She was beautiful, vibrant.”

A Smith County, Texas jury sentenced a former Texas nurse to death for killing four patients by injecting air into their arteries after heart surgery.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE SUSPECT

Robinson is known to have lived in DC, Prince George’s County, Maryland and New York, Fairfax County Police said.

Fairfax County Police have met with 35 other law enforcement agencies to review missing persons cases and see if there are any potential links, police said.

Robinson is incarcerated at the Rockingham County Adult Detention Center, police said.

Fairfax County Police are looking for anyone with information about the case or about Robinson. She was known to have stayed at the Moon Inn multiple times and was using dating apps like Plenty of Fish and Tagged.

“What we really need is information on past contacts,” O’Carroll said. Anyone who has had contact with Robinson is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police. Rewards of $ 100 to $ 1,000 are available.