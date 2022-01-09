Benzema approaches Olympus within Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has a place at Real Madrid’s Olympus

This Saturday’s victory for Real Madrid had added value thanks to the two goals scored by Frenchman Karim Benzema, who reached 17 goals this season as the current scoring leader, and surpassed 300 goals in his career within the meringue set, having a new record close with the club.

The French striker was once again present on the white scoreboard so far this season, and with his two scores he approached the 308 goals scored by Alfredo Di Stefano at Real Madrid. Leaving only behind Raúl González and of course Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club’s figures at 450 goals.

After the Portuguese’s departure in 2018, Karim Benzema has had to take a step forward and has become the club’s main offensive reference, this season much more accompanied by Vinicius Jr who has managed to uncover his highest scoring phase after three years in the club.

Before the end of the season, Benzema will surely surpass Di Stefano and will be placed in the Top3 of scorers in the club’s history, which will allow him to increase his legend within a team in which he is already captain and which could retire as a player at end of his contract next season.