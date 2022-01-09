Big bang! Coutinho left Barcelona to play for Aston Villa

Sports

Philippe Coutinho he left the Barcelona after not finding his best version. The Brazilian midfielder was made official as a new player of the Aston Villa until the end of the season, but with a purchase option. This transfer directly benefits Ferrán Torres, who can now be registered after finding the salary space.

