Big bang! Coutinho left Barcelona to play for Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho he left the Barcelona after not finding his best version. The Brazilian midfielder was made official as a new player of the Aston Villa until the end of the season, but with a purchase option. This transfer directly benefits Ferrán Torres, who can now be registered after finding the salary space.

“Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed conditions for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical examination and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours “, indicates the statement of the English club.

Coutinho was made official on the Aston Villa account.

Barça pressed so that the transfer could be extended until the end of the contract (June 30, 2022), but finally it was decided to assign it to a loan for six months with a non-mandatory purchase option. The English will take care of approximately two-thirds of the player’s chip, while the ‘Catalans’ will assume the remaining part. “Aston Villa is taking over a part of the player’s file, who will travel to Birmingham in the next few hours”, the Spaniards indicated in their statement.

Why did Coutinho choose Aston Villa?

Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa coach and Coutinho’s former teammate in the Liverpool, ended up being essential for the operation to come to fruition. The two had a good friendship when they defended the ‘Reds’ jersey and now they hope to work hand in hand to bring the ‘villains’ to the top of the table.