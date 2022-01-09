Bitcoin Makes Classic Bounce Off $ 40,700 Level As BTC Price Closes Circle From January 2021

Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off what is for some a key level on January 9, closely mimicking the events of September 2021.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

“Short strategists will be shattered” at $ 40,700 “

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair’s reverse course was hovering around $ 40,700 before passing $ 42,000.

The behavior, while uninspiring to some, strongly reminded others of Bitcoin’s price action in late September, when the $ 40,700 level acted as a stepping stone that finally produced a seven-week all-time high of $ 69,000 later.

“It has been months since September. And yet, BTC is in the same situation, on a macro level,” commented the trader and analyst Rekt Capital.

“It is still consolidating within its macro Re-Accumulation range. In fact, $ BTC is almost at the same price point where BTC bottomed out in the September retracement.”

Meanwhile, macro comments on tighter economic policy from the US Federal Reserve continued.

Like last week, concerns centered on the ability of cryptocurrency markets to thrive in an atmosphere without the scope of the availability of “easy money” that has characterized the economy since March 2020.

“Crypto fans are about to find out if it really was a bubble – soaring rates and trillions of dollars in money from CenBank and government stimulus helped drive prices for digital assets,” argument market expert Holger Zschaepitz in a recent post on Twitter.

“Can mkt hold up w / o them? Bitcoin on course $ 40kw / flat CenBank balance sheets. “

BTC / USD pair vs. central bank balance chart. Source: Holger Zschaepitz / Twitter

What a difference a year makes

Other similarities came in the form of the BTC / USD pair which exactly matched its position from the same day a year ago on Saturday. However, a key difference was in sentiment.

On January 8, 2021, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stood at 93/100, showing a warning that a local top was coming soon and that the market had entered “extreme greed”.

Conversely, This Saturday it scored just 10/100, one of the lowest index readings deep in “extreme fear” territory.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

“BTC bulls are getting fearful. BTC bears are getting greedy. Food for thought”, added Rekt Capital.

