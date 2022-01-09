Bitcoin Makes Classic Bounce Off $ 40,700 Level As BTC Price Closes Circle January 2021 By CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin Makes Classic Bounce Off $ 40,700 Level As BTC Price Closes Circle From January 2021



(BTC) bounced off what for some is a key level on January 9, closely mimicking the events of September 2021.

1-hour candlestick chart of the pair (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView “Short strategists will be shattered” at $ 40,700 “Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the reverse course of the BTC / USD pair was hovering around $ 40,700 before passing $ 42,000.

The behavior, while uninspiring to some, strongly reminded others of Bitcoin’s price action in late September, when the $ 40,700 level acted as a springboard that eventually produced a seven-week all-time high of $ 69,000 later.

