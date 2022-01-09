Bluetti launches the world’s first solar sodium ion generator

Specializing in the manufacture of portable solar generators, Bluetti has launched the world’s first sodium ion solar generator, the NA300, and its compatible battery module, the B480.

Bluetti claims that its first-generation sodium-ion battery stands out for its thermal stability, fast-charging capability, low-temperature performance, and integration efficiency, despite having a slightly lower energy density than its counterparts. lithium ion.

The chemical components of the solar generator and battery also feature more abundant materials than traditional lithium-ion batteries, lowering prices and easing concerns about resource shortages.

The NA300 solar generator has a capacity of 3,000Wh, significantly less than the 5,100Wh of the EP500 Pro. But the capacity of the generator should not be a big problem for consumers, since it supports up to two B480 battery modules (4,800Wh each one), bringing the total capacity to 12,600Wh. The unit, recharged by solar panels, can meet the electricity needs of a family for several days or even a week in the event of a network failure or natural disaster.

The Sodium Ion Solar Generator is said to seamlessly inherit all the style and appearance settings of its predecessor – EP500 Pro – especially four traditional 20-amp wall plugs, as well as a 30-amp L14-30 output port, Driven by built-in 3,000W pure sine wave inverter.

Furthermore, the NA300 can be cited as the faster charging solar generatoras it can be recharged to 80% in less than 30 minutes at room temperature. In a low temperature environment of -20 ° C, it still has a capacity retention rate of more than 85% and a system integration efficiency of more than 80%. Therefore the NA300 and B480 work well in winter.

With this launch, the North American company intends not only to innovate in the field of domestic solar batteries and generators, but also to be less dependent on the current lithium market, which has been experiencing problems due to high demand. The substitution of sodium for lithium can be quite beneficial for the company, mainly because it is up to 1000 times more abundant than lithium in the earth’s crust.

Bluetti plans to officially unveil the NA300 and B480 sodium ion battery plant at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.