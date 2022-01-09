Boca Juniors of Argentina makes official the loan of one of its players to Alajuelense of Costa Rica

2022-01-08

The Alajuelense Sports League from Costa Rica continues to build a highly competitive squad for the start of the Closing 2022 in Tico football that allows him to fight for the title, which got out of hand in 2021.

The hands, who before made official the signing of the selected pañameño Freddy Góndola, to whom they took him despite the fact that he was going to play Libertadores Cup, today they announced another player as a reinforcement.

It’s about the offensive midfielder Israel Escalante, who gets a loan from the Boca Juniors from Argentina, a club that also confirmed the transfer to the Tico club.

“Israel Escalante, 1999 category midfielder, was loaned to the Alajuelense Sports League (Costa Rica) until December 2022. Successes!”, Wrote the xeneize team on their social networks.

The arrival of the Argentine adds to the already confirmed signings of the Panamanian Freddy Gondola and the Costa Ricans Jurguens Montenegro, Marco Josué Meneses and the young goalkeeper Miguel Ajú.

As for the casualties, the hedgehogs also made a clean in their squad, since they will not have Alonso Martinez, Daniel arreola, Jose salvatierra, Mauricio Vargas, Andrés Gómez, Johnny alvarez, Brandon Aguilera and the forwards, the Cuban Marcel Hernandez and the Panamanian Gabriel Torres placeholder image.