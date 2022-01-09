Bolsonaro says he has a “large hernia” and that “maybe” he will go through surgery

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who this week was admitted to a hospital for an intestinal obstruction, said this Saturday that he has a “large hernia” that “perhaps” will force him to undergo surgery.

“I am with a large hernia on the right side. Maybe they will have to place me with a (surgical) mesh. The rest, everything is fine,” the far-right president said in statements to journalists in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro, 66, was released last Wednesday after spending two days admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital for an intestinal obstruction, a problem he has suffered since he was stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 election campaign.

The president interrupted his vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina and traveled by plane to Sao Paulo urgently due to abdominal pain caused by an intestinal obstruction, according to the tests he underwent at the Vila Nova Star Hospital.

Doctors placed a catheter on him and he overcame the obstruction with conservative treatment.

Bolsonaro suffered the same problem in July 2021, when he was also admitted to the same hospital for a few days for another intestinal obstruction from which he was also cured without the need for surgery.

The retired Army captain insists that his health problems are the result of the stabbing that a mental patient gave him in an act of the 2018 electoral campaign, the year in which he was elected president.

That attack, about which Bolsonaro has come to accuse the left, has led to four surgeries on the abdomen since then.

This last passage through the hospital took place at a time when the president was receiving criticism from the opposition and the press for not going to the areas affected by the serious floods that occurred in the northeast of the country and continuing with his vacations.