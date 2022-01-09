$! Boxer Teofimo López is invited to the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro

2022-01-08

The young Honduran boxer Teofimo Lopez confirmed this Saturday that he has been invited to the inauguration of Xiomara Castro, president-elect of Honduras for the period 2022-2026.

The lightweight world champion confirmed his attendance at this political event that will take place on January 27 at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.

“Thank you very much for this invitation from the people Honduran to attend the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro on January 27. We will be present ”, he confirmed Lopez 24 years old.