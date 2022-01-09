$! Boxer Teofimo López is invited to the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro

2022-01-08
The young Honduran boxer Teofimo Lopez confirmed this Saturday that he has been invited to the inauguration of Xiomara Castro, president-elect of Honduras for the period 2022-2026.
The lightweight world champion confirmed his attendance at this political event that will take place on January 27 at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.
“Thank you very much for this invitation from the people Honduran to attend the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro on January 27. We will be present ”, he confirmed Lopez 24 years old.
During the political campaign of Xiomara, Teofimo, one of the elite athletes in the United States, showed his support for what has become the first female president in the history of Honduras.
López is a young man born in New York, but as a father Honduran, and that he has dual nationality, in fact, he represented Honduras in the Olympic Games of Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and on various occasions he has expressed his desire to create a foundation that helps children to practice boxing.
Besides his father, Teófimo López, mhe has a cordial relationship with Salvador Nasralla, the first presidential designee of Xiomara, so both will be present at this great event for the country.