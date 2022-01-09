Britney Spears defies Instagram policies with suggestive photos

After the Los Angeles court ended the guardianship that controlled the life and career of Britney Spears For 13 years, the 39-year-old artist has been happier on her social networks with videos in which she appears dancing and singing, as well as a recent photograph that she published challenging the policies of Instagram.

The “princess of pop” continues to celebrate her freedom and that is why she wanted to share with her more than 38 million followers an image in which she appears as God brought her into the world, covering just what is necessary with some fun stickers.

“The energy of the free woman has never felt better”, wrote the interpreter of ‘Baby One More Time’ in the description of your publication that already accumulates more than 2 million ‘likes’ and hundreds of positive messages.

You would like to read also:

In the photography Britney Spears She appears in front of a mirror and it can be seen that the only thing she wears are white stockings that reach a little above her knees.

It should be remembered that the singer managed to free herself from the legal guardianship of her father, James Parnell Spears, at the end of 2021 with the support of the movement #FreeBritney of which his fans were part and that, at the same time, had the collaboration of renowned music stars such as Madonna.

“OMG I love my fans so much it’s crazy! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day! Best day of my life, praise the Lord. Can I get an amen?” wrote the ‘princess of pop’ in Instagram minutes after the court ruling in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Since then, Britney She has not stopped celebrating the freedom of her heritage and her life in general, always thanking those who raised their voices for her.





Click to see the full image. Photo: Instagram

“I am grateful for every day that I can have my car keys, be independent and feel like a woman; owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time in my life, and being able to buy candles. They are small things, but they make a big difference ”, He pointed out after leaving the guardianship of his father.