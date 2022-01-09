Camilo’s change of look that surprised his fans

Camilo, who has already established himself in the Montaner clan by his marriage to Eva Luna, who is pregnant waiting for the arrival of Indigo, whose sex they prefer not to know and get a surprise that will be mutual with their families and fans. The spouses are in Buenos Aires, on the eve of Ricky Montaner’s marriage to Stefi Roitman.

Camilo He is an anxious father and for several months he has shared the growth of Indigo in the belly of Ricardo Montaner’s youngest daughter. In a photo session in the Argentine capital, he enchanted the fans who await the arrival of the baby.

