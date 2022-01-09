Camilo’s change of look that surprised his fans

Camilo, who has already established himself in the Montaner clan by his marriage to Eva Luna, who is pregnant waiting for the arrival of Indigo, whose sex they prefer not to know and get a surprise that will be mutual with their families and fans. The spouses are in Buenos Aires, on the eve of Ricky Montaner’s marriage to Stefi Roitman.

Camilo He is an anxious father and for several months he has shared the growth of Indigo in the belly of Ricardo Montaner’s youngest daughter. In a photo session in the Argentine capital, he enchanted the fans who await the arrival of the baby.

About the wedding where the new style of CamiloIt is only known that it is in Buenos Aires and that the between 400 and 600 guests will not have the possibility of uploading anything to the internet, since they were asked to enter without their cell phones. In addition, Stefi, will have three changes of look during the night.

In said Instagram session, Camilo Echeverry prioritized a photo of him as the cover, which caught the attention of netizens. The interpreter of Por Primera Vez posted a selfie where he can be seen with a new hairstyle where he pretends to have a fringe and his characteristic mustache, which is already a registered trademark. Then, they are all photos accompanied by someone, where most are with his beloved and his belly.

Source: Instagram Camilo

The publication of Camilo On his personal Instagram he fell in love with everyone on the planet of the web and took the compliments, good wishes and beautiful messages, both for him, and for Evaluna Montaner and of course, for Indigo, which is the news of the moment.