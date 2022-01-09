Can Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites finance a base on Mars?

Elon Musk, the ambitious founder of SpaceX, has never hidden the reason for the company’s existence. The human being is today a uniplanetary species. Musk wants to change that situation and establish a permanent base on Mars. Ideally, your purpose is to become part of the inhabitants of that planet. His joke is known: “I want to die on Mars, but not from an impact.”

Progress has been steady and spectacular. The partially reusable Falcon rockets have lowered the cost of space launches, a vital step in SpaceX’s Martian ambitions. StarshipThe company’s newest spacecraft will make its first orbital test flight in late 2021. If successful, it will be the most powerful rocket since Saturn V, which carried the Apollo project astronauts to the moon. In addition, both the ship and its launcher will be fully reusable, which will further reduce the cost of launching into orbit. The Starship it has been explicitly designed with travel to Mars in mind.

So far, SpaceX has been funded by rocket launches for NASA, on whose behalf it transports cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station, and by launching satellites for private companies such as broadcasters and telecommunications companies. However, going to Mars will be expensive. To pay for that trip, SpaceX is entering the telecommunications business on Earth. It plans to fill the skies with at least 10,000 low-altitude satellites, that is, a number that multiplies by four those that are active and in orbit today. Starlink, as the service is known, came out of its beta phase in October.

Satellite Internet is not a new idea. Now, Musk believes that, as he has done with rockets and electric cars, he can make transformative improvements to old technology. Current services are based on satellites located in high orbits. That allows them to cover a lot of ground. However, it also means that the same satellite is shared by many clients, which limits capacity; furthermore, the round trip that signals must make to high orbit adds irritating delays to transmissions. The result is that satellite Internet is often viewed as the last resort, when no other is available.

Some high-frequency operators believe that Starlink could offer a faster path to transatlantic buy and sell orders than fiber optic cables that exist today.

Musk hopes to change that situation. The enormous number of satellites in the Starlink constellation will serve millions of users. And since they fly in much lower orbits, communication delays will also be reduced. According to Musk, Starlink’s goal is to bring broadband to those without service: to poor countries, to remote areas of rich countries, in the air and at sea.

However, the idea is not only of interest to those without service. Some HF operators believe that Starlink could offer a faster path to transatlantic buy and sell orders than existing fiber optic cables. That, at least, is the theory.

Starlink has competitors: OneWeb, a rival that emerged from bankruptcy in November 2020, plans to launch 648 satellites of its own. Amazon is developing a similar project called Kuiper, although it has not yet launched any satellites. Astronomers, for their part, worry that the saturation of the sky with thousands of satellites flying at low altitudes will interfere with their scientific work. SpaceX has modified the design of the Starlink satellites and added an anti-reflective coating in response to those concerns.

Previous attempts to sell satellite Internet services to consumers failed due to the high cost of the high-tech antennas required to send and receive data (SpaceX claims it has reduced the cost of manufacturing its terminals from $ 3,000 to $ 1,500 in the US). last two years). And Starlink’s price, $ 99 a month, is not cheap, even for customers in rich countries.

No one yet knows what the quality of Starlink’s service will be: the Morgan Stanley bank assigns SpaceX a valuation of between 5,000 and 200,000 million dollars, a very wide range that is explained by the unknowns that surround its success. New answers should appear in 2022. On the other hand, it is also not clear that $ 200 billion is enough to finance the establishment of a permanent base on Mars. But that is still a long way off.

* Tim Cross, Chief Technology Writer, The Economist

