Canelo Álvarez’s “disappeared” daughter: who is she and what became of her

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez He is the father of three girls and a boy, although one of them, named Mine ener, He does not usually appear before the cameras and has barely referred to her, which is contrasting, for example, with María Fernanda, who usually accompanies him and shines by his side in every place where he walks.

Mine is a little girl who conceived with the model Valeria quiroz, although the parties involved they have chosen to keep it out of the spotlight, without even knowing where they live; Little is known about them, although there are versions that suggest that they are in the United States, far from any controversy.

Mom linked to Chapo Guzmán

In 2017 some photos came to light where Valeria Quiroz appeared with the powerful drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera, aka El Chapo, with whom he would have had a romantic relationship from 15 to 17 years old.

According to the Univisión network, Quiroz met Chapo Guzmán in 2009, although the relationship faded after two years; five years later, according to various sources, he would have met Canelo.

Canelo only talks about three children

In various interviews that he has given throughout his life, the Mexican boxer has indicated that he only has three children, being one of the most enlightening the one that gave the magazine Faces in August, where he referred only to Emily Cinnamon, Saúl Adiel and María Fernanda.

“Obviously, I try to do my best and give as much as I can; to my children who are not with me, who They are Adiel and EmilyWell, obviously I try to be there. Sometimes it is a little difficult to live together as I do with Maria because she lives with me, but I, as a father, try to do my best, the best I can and be on the lookout, “said Canelo.

