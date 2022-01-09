Chapo’s granddaughter sang a boxing anthem; seeks to be a singer

Hobby

The world of boxing has been linked to drug trafficking on more than one occasion, from personalities who have attended fights, to boxers who are friends of some drug men.

In recent weeks, Frida Sofía Guzmán, a young woman who seeks to enter the world of musicHowever, there is a detail that drew even more attention, since the singer She is the granddaughter of the one who was, for a long time, the most wanted Mexican drug trafficker; Joaquin Guzman Loerto.

Through her Instagram account, Frida Guzmán constantly shares videos with some of his performances, in search of becoming known as a singer; it has more than 71 thousand followers.

At the same time, The young singer fulfilled her dream of singing the Mexican national anthem prior to a Boxing match in Durango: “It feels very cool, it’s like one more achievement in this career that I want to do in music.”

However, singing the hymn is not the only approach that the granddaughter of the Chapo Guzmán with the world of boxing, well She is the stepdaughter of Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr., since he married Frida Muñoz, mother of the young singer.

Even on her Instagram account, Frida shared a video where she appears singing “I wanted to forget you” by Juan Gabriel and at the end Julio César Chávez joins her and they sing together.

For its part, Frida Guzmán participated in the program ‘I have talent, a lot of talent’, where Hispanic artists participate and culminated in the Top 3, an important achievement in the search to consolidate his career as a singer.

