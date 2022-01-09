Chiefs rank No. 1 in the AFC, Cowboys expect results

Kansas City is temporarily atop the AFC, Dallas remains No. 4 in the NFC, but could still climb the ranks

The Kansas city chiefs Y Dallas cowboys did their work this Saturday at the start of the Week 18, after defeating the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

With these results, the playoff scene suffered few movements, although one of them could be crucial in the fate of the American Conference.

The Chiefs they climbed to sown No. 1 of the AFC, displacing the Tennessee Titans, who visit the Houston Texans on Sunday.

So that Kansas city stay in that position, which guarantees you a break in the first week of the playoffs in the American Conference, needs a loss to the Titans in Houston, a result that cannot be ruled out after the Texans surprisingly won in Tennessee, 22-13, in Week 11 of this season.

With the Chiefs at sown No. 1 of the AFC, the Wild Card Round would be played as follows:

Dak Prescott reached 37 touchdown passes on the season, setting a new record with the Dallas Cowboys. Getty Images

In the National Conference, where the Green Bay Packers secured the sown No. 1 Since last week, the panorama has not undergone any visible changes, but it is more complex.

The Cowboys remain as the No. 4 seed with a 12-5 record and the Eagles They don’t move from No. 7 to 9-8, however other results could directly impact their position.

To go up to No. 2, Dallas it needs the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals to lose to the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

If the 49ers, Buccaneers and Seahawks win on Sunday, the Cowboys They will end up like the No. 3 seed.

For its part, Philadelphia He could climb to No. 6 if the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons and the 49ers fall to the Rams. In this scenario, the Saints would enter the playoffs with the last ticket and the Niners would be eliminated.

At this time, the playoffs in the NFC would be played as follows: