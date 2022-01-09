Chinese horoscope, how will the pig fare in the Chinese New Year 2022? | Water Tiger | nnda nnlt | ANSWERS

On February 1, the Chinese New Year 2022 begins and various predictions for all zodiac signs are already being released. As it is known, the Chinese horoscope covers 12 annual cycles of animals in the following order: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

This year it will be led by Water Tiger, whose personality will affect each zodiac sign differently. This feline will generate some tensions throughout 2022, in different areas such as money, health and love.

Next, learn how the Water Tiger will influence all those born under the year of the pig. If you are from 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007 and 2019, then keep reading.

WHAT DOES 2022 HAVE FOR THE SIGN OF THE PIG?

This animal symbolizes wealth, happiness, honesty and practicality in Chinese culture, for that reason, it has a great symbolic use. 2022 will be a year that will give pigs great inspiration, as well as some ups and downs, therefore, they should not lose patience but rather focus on their personal growth.

The Pig is associated with fertility and virility (Photo: GEC)

HOW WILL THE PIG IN LOVE?

The fundamental thing will be that they stay away from any type of gossip. The fights will haunt the married, due to the attitude of one of those involved. Instead, those who are dating could consider marriage. Finally, everything points to singles finding the love of their life this year.

How will the pig in love in 2022? (Photo: Pixabay)

HOW WILL THE PIG DO AT WORK?

The working area of ​​pigs will change radically. This will help them, although it will not be an easy path. The key will be to be attentive to those around you and not miss the opportunity to initiate a collaboration.