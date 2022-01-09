‘Chiquis’ Rivera reveals UNPUBLISHED VIDEO with Jenni Rivera and shows what their true relationship was like

In the middle of the battle between various members of the Rivera family around the fate of the inheritance that the famous singer left Jenni Rivera, his eldest daughter Janney Marin Rivera, better known as ‘Chiquis’, released a unreleased video of his mother in which he reveals what his true relationship with her was like and how important it was in his life.

The 36-year-old interpreter also surprised her millions of followers by sharing an emotional recording in which ‘Chiquis’ is seen helping her mother to get ready moments before a presentation.

