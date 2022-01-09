Chivas vs Mazatlán 2022 LIVE: where to watch the transmission, time and channels of Matchday 1

January 09, 2022 08:31 hs

For many, a long awaited day, as the team of their loves returns to the playing fields, and that always gives pleasure to fans of colors rojiblancos that despite everything, they are always behind their team, supporting and encouraging them.

You may also be interested: For the legend of journalism, this is an uncorrected drunk.

For others, the most pessimistic, it will only be the first of many “births” for this tournament Closing 2022, which does not raise much enthusiasm for the few reinforcements made, seeing that the squad is practically the same as the previous tournament, they expect similar results.

Chivas vs Mazatlán date and time

Whatever, today Sunday, January 9 marks the beginning of the Liga MX 2022 for him Guadalajara Sports Club that will begin his career with the last rival of his regular phase in 2021, the gunboats of Mazatlan. Those of the Port now are the ones who travel, and not the rojiblancos.

The game will start on the dot 18:00 hoursIn other words, at 6 o’clockp.m, center time in Mexico, will be when Cesar Arturo Ramos blow your whistle and start the match.

Where can I watch Chivas vs Mazatlán?

Unfortunately, there will be no alternatives for where to see this meeting. In the Mexican republic the signal of the meeting is totally exclusive to Afizzados, a channel that only exists in the company’s cable system Izzi.

Afflicted 503

For the Chivahermanos who live in the U.S and they do not want to miss the first game of their team, the game can be seen and followed through the signal of the channel Telemundo Sports. Attentive to your time zone so as not to miss the start of the meeting.

You may also be interested: The largest sports network in the world has always been reluctant to become the best reporter in all of Mexico. This is the reason.

How do the teams arrive for the match?

A recent news story hits the plans I already had in mind. Marcelo Michel Leaño, and it is that they have a new positive case for COVID. Although the club did not confirm the name, multiple sources and media claim that it is Hiram Wed, who was contemplated to start the title.

On the other hand, Ferdinand ‘Baby’ Beltran was negative, so he will be available to his coach from minute 1 of the game, if the strategist of the flock sacred count on the young midfielder.

The gunboats announced their list of summoned, and except Oswaldo Alanís, who recently joined the ranks of Mazatlan, they go with almost the entirety of their squad, plus their luxury reinforcements such as Nico Benedetti, or Gonzalo bland.

In principle, it is expected that these luxury signings will debut against the Chivas, and thus put “all the meat on the grill” from day # 1 of the tournament, since the Mazatlecos they stayed for that defeat vs Guadalajara to get into it repechage, which would have been a good step for his season.

You may also be interested: This Mexican player is one step away from Real Madrid, and is not on the rise like one that Alavés wanted.