Cold and ice alert for several days after snowstorm in New York and 15 other states

The recent snowstorm that hit the East Coast of the United States will continue its effects for several days with intense cold in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, the New England region, and other states.

What most worries the authorities is the possibility of ice on sidewalks and roads, due to light rains, which forced an alert at least until this Sunday, although conditions will not improve much in the coming days, indicates a report from AccuWeather .

Temperatures from St. Louis to Washington, DC have been below 20 degrees Fahrenheit (about -7 degrees Celsius), which has affected large cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston.

Meteorologist Matt Benz noted that there is warm air from the Gulf that will allow rainfall, but the cold layer of air near the ground will cause freezes.

On Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday, vehicle accidents were reported near the corridor of Interstate 57 and Interstate 80 in Illinois, for example.

However, similar conditions can be seen in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and upstate New York primarily, so avoiding road trips is suggested.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for portions of the region for freezing rain this morning. Travel is expected to become hazardous in areas that precipitation falls and temperatures remain below freezing. Expect icing conditions on untreated and elevated surfaces. pic.twitter.com/DZv4gtCdsX – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 9, 2022

The problem, the report indicates, is that the rains will be irregular, which could keep the ice problem on the ground, given the low temperatures.

“The icy spots could be even more difficult at night,” the experts noted. “Travelers should be very careful on any surface that appears to be wet, and especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.”

Meteorologists indicate that the worst of winter is just beginning.