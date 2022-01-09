Confirmed | Club América does not get the signing of Brian Ocampo

It has been several weeks since the board of the America club He promised significant changes to the squad, after the huge failure that occurred in the last tournament. The American fans are extremely upset with the current leadership of the team, since there are several tournaments where it has given a rather unfortunate face.

Santiago Banos and his board of directors has been working to bring in the necessary reinforcements to be able to form a competitive squad that can compete for the championship, but so far they have not had much success. The Americanist coach Santiago Solari He asked that some areas of the field be reinforced in a fundamental way, such as the extreme right and although it seems incredible, elements have not yet arrived for that sector of the field.

Although several names of candidates have been handled to reinforce the right wing, so far none have been specified, despite the fact that the participation of the America club in Clausura 2022. One of the favorites of the fans and the Azulcrema coaching staff is the Uruguayan midfielder Brian Ocampo, which played in the National from Uruguay and who recently became a free footballer.

Negotiations between America and Brian Ocampo ended badly

The Azulcremas wanted to take advantage of this situation and thus take a player of excellent quality, at an extremely low price due to their current contractual situation. Unfortunately things got complicated, the agents of Brian Ocampo began to ask for money for their transfer, there is talk of 4 million dollars, which would be divided between the player’s people and the group of National.

National asked for some money for the player’s training rights, in addition to what the player’s agent and his transfer cousin were asking for, he made Santiago Banos and his board will not accept in the end to sign Brian Ocampo. With this the favorite option of Santiago Solari and his coaching staff has fallen, so he will not have the reinforcement he wanted until time after the tournament started (if it comes at all).

A new important stumble of the current board, which has signed players in positions that seemed not to be a priority to reinforce and the areas that look weaker, remain unchanged. This is how the American team will start the Clausura 2022 tournament, with a good number of casualties, without reinforcements still available and with many doubts among the fans.