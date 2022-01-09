Contract and talk with Troglio: The words of Pablo Lavallén, new coach of Olimpia

The Argentinian Pablo Lavallén was announced Saturday night as the new technical director of the Olympia, current four-time champion of Honduran soccer.

Hours after his signing for the merengue team, the 49-year-old strategist gave his first words as coach of the 34-time Honduran National League champion.

In statements to Sporty Five, Lavallén revealed details of the way in which his arrival on the bench of the white institution took place.

“Confirmed yesterday. We began to see all the details of the coaching staff, although we had spoken at the beginning of the week, we were in a zoom talking for a while about my career and about the club. Yesterday after talking about the details that hiring a coaching staff entails, the contract and the agreement with the Olimpia club were made ”, he began by saying.

And he added: “After talking about the costs involved in hiring a coaching staff sand ended up making the contract agreement with Olimpia ”.

Pablo Lavallén confirmed that he signed a contract for two seasons and indicated that he can be in Honduran territory as soon as possible.

“The contract is for one year, now we are doing the procedures to leave Argentina and arrive in Honduras. With all that the pandemic implies, there are some requirements that must be met, we are closing some certificates but God willing we can be in Tegucigalpa as soon as possible and take over the team, “he said.

On the other hand, Lavallén indicated that he has been able to talk with his compatriot Pedro Troglio, who sets the bar high at Olympia after winning four consecutive titles with the team.

“I know Pedro, he left River, he’s a little older than me, but we do have a good relationship. First it was the club’s approach to us, then I was talking on the phone with him, he told me what the institution means, the people, the board, the players, we had a good talk, I don’t know if he was one of those 10 who were candidates to direct Olympia ”, he expressed.

And he continued counting: “The talk with the president and Osman influenced a lot, to see the profile that I want to give to my teams and my way of working”.

Pablo Lavallén will be accompanied as technical assistant by Javier “El Mono” Claut, Franco Saita (physical trainer) and Javier Sodero (goalkeeping trainer) so their arrival is expected during the next week.

Lavallén is excited about the opportunity to be the coach to win a five-time championship with the Albos.

“Today there is no clause, the contract says that the termination of it can be given by mutual agreement, but the idea is to go, work, try and do the best possible job to become champions, if we win the penta, why not go for the hexa? It is the first time that I have to leave Argentina and I will enjoy. Here, yes, the one who does not emerge as a champion seems to be of no use and here in a tournament of 26 one is a champion, and the objectives are sometimes different, in Olympia the objective is to become the champion, the greatest, the most representative and that is why I saw with good eyes to arrive in Honduras and continue to gain experience there. I want to take Olimpia to the first Penta-championship in Honduras ”, he concluded.

The now albos strategist was a former player who played in River Plate, Atlas (Mexico), Red Sharks, Huracán, San Luis (Mexico), Huracán de Tres Arroyos, Coyotes de Sonora and Platense (Argentina).

As a coach, he has led teams such as Atlético Tucumán, Belgrano de Córdoba and Colón de Santa Fe, reaching the final of the Copa Sudamericana with the latter club where he lost against Independiente del Valle.

